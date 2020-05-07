Washington County reports two new coronavirus deaths in Wednesday update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County’s Public Health and Public Safety Departments announced two new deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 10 in the County since the outbreak began.

In total, the County has had 166 positive tests among residents, and 81 of those have been cleared for release.

Currently, 212 individuals are considered people under investigation, meaning they are suspected or presumed to be infected, without having tested positive as of yet. There have been over 750 people under investigation who have been cleared.

Washington County is also joining Warren County’s Mask Up Initiative by calling on those community members who are willing to make and donate homemade cloth face masks. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can contribute at the drop site at Washington County Municipal Center, Building B in Fort Edward. They will be sanitized and distributed to the community.

If you need a cloth face cover, send an email request to publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov. Please include:

Name of individual, organization, or entity

Phone number and email address

How many face coverings you need

