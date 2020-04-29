Washington County reports third coronavirus death in daily update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from Washington County listed its third death of a community member. The update also reported 6 recoveries among residents, bringing the total of those cleared and released from quarantine to 59.

Besides one newly reported death, Washington County also added one positive coronavirus diagnosis to it count since the outbreak began, for a total of 118 cases.

The County also says there are 193 people under investigation, meaning individuals suspected or presumed to be infected with the virus, but who have not yet been positively diagnosed through testing.

Health officials say they are monitoring and supervising cases in every town in the county.

