Washington County reports seventh coronavirus death in Saturday update

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County updated its coronavirus information website to add a seventh death to its tallies since the outbreak began.

In total, the County has had 159 positive tests, and 71 of those have been cleared for release.

Currently, 218 individuals are considered considered people under investigation, meaning they are suspected or presumed to be infected, without having tested positive as of yet. There have been over 700 people under investigation who have been cleared.

