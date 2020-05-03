FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County updated its coronavirus information website to add a seventh death to its tallies since the outbreak began.
In total, the County has had 159 positive tests, and 71 of those have been cleared for release.
Currently, 218 individuals are considered considered people under investigation, meaning they are suspected or presumed to be infected, without having tested positive as of yet. There have been over 700 people under investigation who have been cleared.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County reporting one new death in Saturday coronavirus update
- Washington County reports seventh coronavirus death in Saturday update
- Greene County reports sixth coronavirus-related death in Saturday update
- Schenectady County reports new death in Saturday coronavirus update
- Rensselaer County adds one new death at Diamond Hill in Saturday coronavirus update