Washington County reports another COVID death in Sept. 23 update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported another COVID-19 death since Wednesday’s report. The county says the 37-year-old was not vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 813 (+ 68)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 162 (+ 7)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,682 (+ 32)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,473 (+ 24)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 6 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 47 (+ 1)

The county says 14 of the new cases were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 18 cases did not know how they were exposed. Of today’s new cases, 12 had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering two more vaccine clinics at local schools for this month:

September 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenwich Central School

September 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School

More information about these events can be found on the county website.