Washington County reports another COVID death in Sept. 23 update

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported another COVID-19 death since Wednesday’s report. The county says the 37-year-old was not vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  813 (+ 68)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 162 (+ 7)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,682 (+ 32)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,473 (+ 24)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 6 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 47 (+ 1)

The county says 14 of the new cases were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 18 cases did not know how they were exposed. Of today’s new cases, 12 had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering two more vaccine clinics at local schools for this month:

  • September 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenwich Central School
  • September 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School

More information about these events can be found on the county website.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES