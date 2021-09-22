Washington County reports 1 COVID death in Sept. 22 update

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported one COVID-19 death since Monday’s report. The death was 91-year-old woman who was a resident of a Skilled Nursing Facility. The county says she was fully vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since Monday’s report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  745 (- 26)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 155 (- 6)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,650 (+ 39)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,449 (+ 44)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 6 (- 3)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 46 (+ 1)

The county says 21 of the new cases were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 18 cases did not know how they were exposed. Of today’s new cases, 13 had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering two more vaccine clinics at local schools for this month:

  • September 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Greenwich Central School
  • September 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School

More information about these events can be found on the county website.

