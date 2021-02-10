Washington County opens registration for essential workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County received word late Tuesday that they would be receiving 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week from partners in the state.

Registration opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning for 300 doses, to be scheduled by appointment. It was not clarified whether the doses were Moderna or Pfizer.

The allocation includes those in New York’s Phase 1B, but not those 65 or older unless they are eligible as a member of essential personnel.

The county will require proof of employment as an active member of an essential employee group at the time of appointment. Eligible candidates include first responders and individuals working in homeless shelters.

New York State lays out guidelines for who can be vaccinated when online.

Those with internet can register for the session online at the official Washington County website. Those without can call (518) 746-2422. The county asks that those with internet not tie up the phone line and potentially block those who have no other way of making contact.