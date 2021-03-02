Washington County opening registration, catching up with 800+ COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health is catching up on COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, after PODs scheduled for a recent weekend were called off due to weather delays in getting vaccines where they were needed.

This week, the county received 600 doses allocated for essential personnel; 400 first doses, 211 second. They also received 200 first doses for people ages 65 and older.

Those 65 and older doses are by appointment only through registration set to go live through the coronavirus page of the Washington County website. That registration opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

The 400 first doses for essential personnel are going out in two closed, pre-arranged clinics for school employees, set for Tuesday and Thursday, March 2 and 4.

The batch of second doses for essential workers is going to people who have been waiting to receive their second doses since the recent delay. Last week, doses intended to be first doses instead replaced the second doses the county was missing.

The county was also given an undisclosed number of vaccines to be distributed to people living with comorbidities, in an effort in cooperation with the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.

All vaccines are only to be given to the groups within New York’s Phase 1B they are allocated for.