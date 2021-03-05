Washington County opening additional COVID vaccine clinic on Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Health Department recieved an additional supply of COVID-19 doses on Friday, and announced they would be holding an additional vaccination event on Monday.

The vaccines are being prioritized for essential personnel in Phase 1B of New York’s state vaccination plan. This does not include those made eligible by being 65 or older or living with comorbidity, as those groups have received batches of vaccines specially designated for them.

Registration for the clinic opens for those eligible on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Washington County coronavirus website. Proof of identification as an essential employee will be required at the scheduled time of vaccination.

Essential workers outlined in Phase 1B include first responders and individuals working in homeless shelters.

For those in a group that can get vaccinated who want to know when they can get their doses, the county announced on Thursday that they had created a registry form for those still left waiting. Applicants can visit the county coronavirus page for more information.