Washington County man charged with possession of a machinegun

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 5, the Department of Justice charged Daniel Day, 34, of Washington County with unlawful possession of a machinegun and ammunition, a felony. Law enforcement says they also located other firearms and ammunition at his residence.
Day, who has a prior felony conviction for unlawfully possessing a firearm and a controlled substance, appeared Monday in Albany before Federal Judge Christian F. Hummel, who ordered him detained.
If convicted, Day faces up to 10 years in prison, probation, and fines of up to $250,000.
