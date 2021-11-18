Washington County has highest COVID case percentage in New York; confirms two more deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In daily updates this week, Washington County Public Health has reported that the state currently ranks as having the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests of anywhere in New York state, according to official New York State Department of Health COVID tracking data. The website report’s the county’s numbers as of Tuesday as a positive test percentage of 12%, which made up 50 out of 417 tested that day.

On Thursday, Washington County reported that the trend continued, with a positive test percentage of 12.7% over 7 days. The county also reported 79 new positive cases, as well as 73 recoveries. The county currently sits at 366 active coronavirus cases.

The county also reported two COVID-related deaths. The residents were 51 and 65, respectively, and both were unvaccinated. The county sat at 15 current hospitalizations, down by 10 from Wednesday.

Washington County is investigating many cases. 51 of Thursday’s new cases had ties to existing community or workplace spread. 14 of those cases had been among those fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Washington County’s next upcoming coronavirus vaccine and booster shot clinic is set for 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Argyle Central School.