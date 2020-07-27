Washington County farms seeing dry season, not untouched by coronavirus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dry weather, unpredictable patches of rain and a potentially light corn harvest are some of the issues facing farmers in Washington County. And that’s before accounting for a pandemic.

Some orchards are offering “u-pick” services, where visitors can come and harvest their own fruits, berries or vegetables, as long as they stay socially distanced.

Others, like Lavenlair Farm in Whitehall, are opting to stay closed, relying on product sales and an owner’s outside income source to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The New York Farm Bureau said that farms with a retail presence have largely done okay through the pandemic, while those who largely service schools and restaurants have seen a dip that has been hard to adapt to.

