Washington County Fairgrounds to host COVID vaccine clinic

washington county fair sign

The Washington County Fairgrounds sign advertises this year’s fair, Aug. 23-29, in Greenwich, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fairgrounds has been host to a variety of new and everchanging events and possibilities in the year and change since COVID-19. Now, they can add “vaccine hub” to the list.

The fairground and Washington County announced that the grounds will be the home of a coronavirus vaccine clinic on July 9, with walk-ins available but appointments encouraged.

The clinic will run from 4-7 p.m. that Friday, with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Pfizer shots have been approved for all ages 12 and up, while J&J has been given the okay for 18 and up.

The clinic will be staffed by EMS vaccination team members. A press release announcing the clinic said it’s a great time to get a vaccine before this year’s Washington County Fair, which is set for Aug. 23-29.

The clinic also coincides with the weekly Food Truck Friday, with food and live music at the fairgrounds.

