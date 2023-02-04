WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they’re in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages, restorations are expected shortly.

The following warming stations are availabe for those in need.

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inc hall, located at 53 South Main Street, Salem. Open to anyone in need of a warming center location until 1:00 p.m. (or longer if needed).

The Hebron Town Hall / old Hebron Firehouse on Route 30, located behind the Hebron Town offices, 3165 County Route 30, Hebron. Open to anyone in need of a warming center location until 1:00 p.m. (or longer if needed).

NYSEG customers can monitor outages and restoration times on the NYSEG website’s outage map. Anyone in immediate need of a warming center is asked to contact the Washington County department of public safety communications center at 518-747-7520.