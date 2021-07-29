Washington County expanding broadband survey to end of August

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County hasn’t slowed down on the effort to bring broadband internet coverage to residents living without it; but it is taking some more time to gather the data it needs.

Laura Oswald, the county’s director of economic development, said on Thursday that the county’s “WashConnect” initiative is extending to Aug. 29.

That effort has had a survey open online, where county residents can give input on what their internet speed is like, and where they live.

Oswald said that extending the deadline on filling out the survey will hopefully allow them to gather more results during the Washington County Fair, which is set for Aug. 26-29.

The survey can also be found at schools, town halls and other community centers around Washington County.

Survey results will be combined with an inventory of on-the-ground broadband facilities, including towers and cables that are already active.

The goal to improve internet was already on the table, but was expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, when a lack of internet in places like Dresden, Putnam and Jackson became apparent.

The Washington County Planning Office can be reached for more information at (518) 746-2290, or by email at broadband@washingtoncountyny.gov.