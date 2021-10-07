Washington County eligible Pfizer Booster kicks off today

by: Richard Roman

Washington County

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Washington County Public Health Department & EMS will be offering 1st, 2nd, & 3rd booster doses of the Pfizer & single dose J&J COVID-19 vaccines, at the Hartford Central School from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for 2nd and booster dose vaccines.

As of September 24, eligible New Yorkers can receive their COVID-19 booster dose vaccine which is free and widely available statewide.

Currently, booster doses are only available to those who meet the eligibility criteria AND received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago.

For more info about Booster shots and to find out if you’re eligible, check the state’s website at ny.gov/booster.

