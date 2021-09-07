Washington County DMV closed Tuesday, September 7

News
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County DMV is closed for in-person transactions Tuesday, September 7.

In working with Washington County, NY Public Health Department team following a case investigation at the Washington County DMV.

The County Clerk, Stephanie Lemery, announces the DMV office will continue to process drop-box transactions based on staffing levels and will advise on the schedule for the remainder of the week as we progress.

All in-person appointments for Tuesday, September 7 were advised of the change ahead of time.

At this time there are no identified exposures to any visitors to the DMV offices as of the close of business last Friday, September 3.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire