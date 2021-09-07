Washington County DMV closed Tuesday, September 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County DMV is closed for in-person transactions Tuesday, September 7.

In working with Washington County, NY Public Health Department team following a case investigation at the Washington County DMV.

The County Clerk, Stephanie Lemery, announces the DMV office will continue to process drop-box transactions based on staffing levels and will advise on the schedule for the remainder of the week as we progress.

All in-person appointments for Tuesday, September 7 were advised of the change ahead of time.

At this time there are no identified exposures to any visitors to the DMV offices as of the close of business last Friday, September 3.