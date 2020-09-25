Washington County designated “yellow county” last weekend by Vermont

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y./MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Last weekend, Washington County was temporarily added to a list of counties designated “yellow” in terms of COVID-19 hazard by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

The state of Vermont operates a cross-state travel map that identifies travel restrictions in counties stretching from Maine to Ohio.

Washington County has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic in the green. That means an active case rate under 400 per 1 million residents; for Washington County, staying under 25 concurrent cases is all it took. But the county saw a spike of 11 new cases between Sept. 11-12, which shot it up into the yellow for the weekend. That meant anyone traveling to the county had to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Washington County neighbors Vermont, and is a popular travel destination for residents, home to attractions like Hick’s Orchard and the Washington County Fairgrounds.

“11 cases in two days doesn’t sound like a lot, but to Washington County it represents as many infections as were reported over the preceding month,” said Ryan Taggard, data analyst with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation.

The county was designated yellow in case the weekend spike became the start of a larger outbreak; as of Friday, that has not been the case, and the county is back in the green.

Taggard said his department isn’t in regular contact with Washington County, or other counties that may be designated as dangerous. That means Vermont residents should check the travel map before traveling out-of-state, to know what coronavirus precautions should be taken ahead of time. The map is updated on Tuesdays.

Essex, Warren, Saratoga and Schenectady counties are also currently in the yellow. Albany County is classified as red, signifying 800 or more cases per million residents.

