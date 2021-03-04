Washington County creates COVID-19 vaccine registry to track those still waiting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last weekend, Washington County held a COVID-19 vaccination event for community members ages 65 and older. That finished off the county’s existing “stand-by” list of seniors waiting for the vaccine, and now the rural county is looking for information on who’s still waiting.

Washington County has now launched a survey form on the county website, seeking info on those interested in receiving a vaccine sooner than later.

The form asks for basic personal information such as name and address, as well as what New York State vaccination plan phases they fit into, such as 1A and 1B. There is also a field for elaborating on why an applicant is eligible.

The county specified in a news release on Thursday that filling out the form is not the same as signing up for a coronavirus vaccine clinic. Rather, it’s a way for those residents to get more up-to-date information regarding vaccination signups, clinics and dates.

Even if a person fills out the county form, proof of eligibility will be required at the time of vaccination.

New York State’s Phase 1B includes first responders, people living with comorbidities, and those aged 65 and older.