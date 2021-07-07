Washington County COVID update

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 7, Washington County gave a COVID update after receiving one new case.

COVID changes since July 3:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 13 (+ 3)
  • COVID + Active Cases: 1 (- 1)
  • COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,818 (No Change)
  • COVID + Recovered: 2,779 (+ 1)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

The new COVID case was yesterday and it is being classified as a “community case” with no identified origin at this time.

Washington County NY Public Health Department will be holding a joint vaccination event at the Washington County Fair on Friday, July 9th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. We will be featuring both the Pfizer and the J&J, appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome.

