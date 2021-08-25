Washington County COVID update, Wednesday, August 25

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 25, Washington County gave out their daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 181 (- 9)
- COVID Active Cases: 60 (- 4)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,058 (+ 6)
- COVID Recovered: 2,957 (+ 10)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 1 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)
Since Tuesday, August 24 report, six new COVID cases were added/processed, there are 10 new recoveries of active cases, one current case is hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying four of the six new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining two cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of Wednesday, August 25 new cases added, three have been fully vaccinated (one received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series, one received the J&J).
