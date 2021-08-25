Washington County COVID update, Wednesday, August 25

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) Wednesday announced they will offer additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals at all County vaccine locations.

New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reportedly authorized providers currently enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program to administer the third dose for certain people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or taking immunosuppressive medications or treatments.