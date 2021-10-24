Washington County COVID update Sunday, Oct. 24, reports a death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 24, Washington County released their daily COVID report.

Public Health is saddened to report an additional COVID-19 related death of a 72-year-old member of one of our communities – our lost resident had been recently hospitalized and was not vaccinated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and caregivers of our lost community member.

COVID Stats:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 609 (- 75)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 167 (- 32)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 4,471 (+ 65)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 4,253 (+ 96)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 11 (- 2)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 51 (+ 1)

Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 + cases were added/processed from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (today), there were ninety-six new recoveries of active cases, eleven current cases are hospitalized.

Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 32 of the 65 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 33 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 21 had been fully vaccinated.

Public Health reports 11 received the Pfizer series, six received the Moderna series and four received the J&J single dose.

I WANT TO BE VACCINATED, WHAT CAN I DO?

County Public Health is only one of the many options available for access to vaccination, we encourage everyone in our communities to ensure you explore every available option if you want to be vaccinated.