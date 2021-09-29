Washington County COVID update, September 29

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County health officials have reported 19 new COVID cases and 20 recoveries since Tuesday. Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since the last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  735 (+ 153)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 148 (- 1)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,823 (+ 19)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,627 (+ 20)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 4 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Of the new cases, eight were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 11 did not know how they were exposed. Four of the new cases had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering one more vaccine clinic for this month at Whitehall Central School on September 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES