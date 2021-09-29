Washington County COVID update, September 29

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County health officials have reported 19 new COVID cases and 20 recoveries since Tuesday. Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since the last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 735 (+ 153)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 148 (- 1)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,823 (+ 19)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,627 (+ 20)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 4 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Of the new cases, eight were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 11 did not know how they were exposed. Four of the new cases had been fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is offering one more vaccine clinic for this month at Whitehall Central School on September 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website.