Washington County COVID update, September 21

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, September 21 Washington County reported their daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 771 (- 53)
- COVID Active Cases: 161 (- 6)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,611 (+ 18)
- COVID Recovered: 3,405 (+ 24)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 9 (- 1)
- COVID Related Deaths: 45 (No Change)
For Monday, September 20 case activity, 18 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 24 new recoveries of active cases, nine current cases are hospitalized. 12 of the 18 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining six cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Tuesday, September 21 new cases were added, six have been fully vaccinated (five received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series).