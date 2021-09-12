Washington County COVID update, September 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 26 news COVID-19 cases since Saturday. There are now 150 active cases in the county.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 498 (+ 28)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 150 (- 2)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,413 (+ 26)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,222 (+ 28)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (- 2)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)

Officials say there were 28 new recoveries and three are currently hospitalized with COVID. Of the new cases, 10 had ties to other cases (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 16 did not know how they were exposed.

Of today’s new cases, 10 have been fully vaccinated. The Washington County Public Health team urges residents who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested.

Washington County will be offering first doses of the Pfizer & J&J COVID vaccine this September 16th at the Hartford Central School (State Route 149) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Registration isencouraged, but not required. Walk-ins will be welcome based on the availability of the vaccine.

More info and registration can be found on the Washington County website.