Washington County COVID update, September 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 1 Washington County released their daily COVID update.

Washington County statistics:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  280 (+ 22)
  • COVID Active Cases: 87 (- 3)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,143 (+ 6)
  • COVID Recovered: 3,015 (+ 9)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (No Change)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)

Since Tuesday, August 31 report, six new COVID cases were added/processed, there were nine new recoveries of active cases, four current cases are hospitalized. Two of the six new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining five cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Wednesday, September 1 new cases added, two have been fully vaccinated (one received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series).

