Washington County COVID update reports 1 new death

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 10, Washington County reported their daily COVID update.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  160 (+ 17)
  • COVID + Active Cases: 58 (- 2)
  • COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,927 (+ 10)
  • COVID + Recovered: 2,830 (+ 12)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (- 5)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 39 (+ 1)

Since Monday, August 9 report, 10 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 12 new recoveries of active cases, two current cases are hospitalized.  One new COVID related death of an 86 year old resident of one of the communities who had recently been hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying seven of the 10 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the three remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the 10 new cases added, two had been fully vaccinated and are experiencing minor symptoms. 

