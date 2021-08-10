Washington County COVID update reports 1 new death

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) -- It was announced Tuesday that Detroit-born rapper Tee Grizzley will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21 on the Chevy Park stage.

Grizzley, known for songs such as “First Day Out” and “From The D to the A,” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.