Washington County COVID update report shows cases increasing

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) – A 19-month-old boy was attacked and killed by his family's pet Rottweiler after being left home alone with his two young siblings in Brooklyn late Tuesday night, the NYPD said.

Police said officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to a 911 call for a child attacked by a dog at a residence in the Flatbush section of the borough.