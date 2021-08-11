Washington County COVID update report shows cases increasing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11, Washington County reported their daily COVID update.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 175 (+ 15)
- COVID + Active Cases: 56 (- 2)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,932 (+ 5)
- COVID + Recovered: 2,837 (+ 7)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)
Since Tuesday, August 10 report, five new COVID cases were added/processed, there were seven new recoveries of active cases, two current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying four of the five new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the one remaining case has no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the five new cases added, none had been fully vaccinated.
