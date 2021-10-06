Washington County COVID update, October 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Wednesday, in an effort to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers, the Department of Health is working with local county health, community-based organizations are supporting the establishment of pop-up sites in all regions of the state.

"In partnership with localities on the ground, our #VaxtoSchool sites are bringing the vaccine to school-aged New Yorkers and their families in convenient and accessible ways," said Gov. Hochul.