Washington County COVID update, October 6

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 32 confirmed cases in Washington County’s October 6 COVID update with 1 more person hospitalized.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 568 (- 32)
- COVID Active Cases: 143 (+ 4)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,975 (+ 32)
- COVID Recovered: 3,784 (+ 28)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 4 (+ 1)
- COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
Thirty-two new COVID-19 + cases were added/processed for Tuesday, October 5 there were 28 new recoveries of active cases, three current cases are hospitalized. 21 of the 32 new cases have ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 11 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 10 had been fully vaccinated (six received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and one received the J&J single dose).
