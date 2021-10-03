Washington County COVID update, October 2 – 3, reports 33 new cases

by: Richard Roman

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Public Health Department reports 33 new COVID cases for the weekend, along with 47 new recoveries of active cases, with three current cases hospitalized.

Public Health and contact tracing teams continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 18 of the 33 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations, which include household spread cases, workplace, school, or community activities, with the remaining 15 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the new cases added, 13 had been fully vaccinated, 7 received the Pfizer series, 4 received the Moderna series and 2 received the J&J single dose).

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since our last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  703 (- 128)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 138 (- 14)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,914 (+ 33)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,728 (+ 47)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Washington County Public Health & EMS Vaccination teams members are continuing to conduct local community vaccination efforts, including taking the vaccine on the road to our homebound community members.

To register for information regarding our community vaccination events or homebound vaccination through the Washington County website registry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

