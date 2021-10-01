Washington County COVID update, October 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 38 confirmed cases in Washington County’s October 1 COVID update with 3 more people hospitalized.
COVID Stats
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 828 (+ 93)
- COVID Active Cases: 158 (+ 10
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,861 (+ 38)
- COVID Recovered: 3,655 (+ 28)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 7 (+ 3)
- COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
38 new COVID cases were added/processed for Thursday, September 30 there were 28 new recoveries of active cases, seven current cases are hospitalized. 20 of the 28 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 18 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 10 had been fully vaccinated (eight received the Pfizer series and two received the J&J single dose).
