Washington County COVID update, October 1

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries since Thursday. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since our last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  831 (+ 3)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 152 (- 6)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,881 (+ 20)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,681 (+ 26)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 3 (- 4)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Of the new cases, seven were in contact with someone who tested positive (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the other 13 cases don’t know how they were exposed.

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is holding a first dose COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Remote Area Medical Clinic event at the Washington County Fair. Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

More information about COVID can be found on the county website.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES