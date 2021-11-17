Washington County COVID update, November 17

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, November 17, Washington County released its daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,351 (- 32)
- COVID + Active Cases: 362 (- 14)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 5,539 (+ 66)
- COVID + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 12.7 (Highest in NYS)
- COVID + Recovered: 5,125 (+ 80)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 25 (+ 6)
- COVID Related Deaths: 52 (No Change)
Washington County continues to see significant increases in daily cases and active cases overall, 66 new COVID cases were added/processed for Tuesday, November 16 – there were 80 new recoveries of active cases, with 25 current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 38 of the 66 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 28 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, nine had been fully vaccinated (six received the Pfizer series, two received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).