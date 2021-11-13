Washington County COVID update, November 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, November 13, Washington County released its daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,498 (+ 43)
- COVID Active Cases: 378 (+ 21)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 5,318 (+ 85)
- COVID Recovered: 4,888 (+ 64)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 17 (+ 3)
- COVID Related Deaths: 52 (No Change)
We continue to see significant increases in daily cases and active cases overall, 85 new COVID cases were added/processed Friday, November 12 there were 64 new recoveries of active cases, with 17 current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continues to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying forty-six of the 85 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 39 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 22 had been fully vaccinated (11 received the Pfizer series, eight received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine).