Washington County COVID update, November 10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, November 10, Washington County released its daily COVID update.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,248 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 342 (+ 9)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 5,116 (+ 52)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 4,721 (+ 43)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 19 (+ 3)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 52 (No Change)

52 new COVID cases were added/processed on Tuesday, November 9 – there were 43 new recoveries of active cases, with 19 current cases are hospitalized. 33 of the 52 new cases has ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 19 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated (three received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).

