Washington County COVID update for Tuesday, October 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 12, Washington County released it’s daily COVID update.
COVID Stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 686 (- 41)
- COVID + Active Cases: 158 (No Change)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 4,118 (+ 15)
- COVID + Recovered: 3,912 (+ 15)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 7 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)
15 new COVID cases were added/processed for Monday, October 11 there were 15 new recoveries of active cases, seven current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 11 of the 15 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining sic cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, four had been fully vaccinated (one received the Pfizer series, two received the Moderna series and one received the J&J single dose).