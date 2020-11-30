Washington County COVID update for Nov. 30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as five recoveries, adding up to a flat total of 33 active cases. The New York COVID dashboard lists a seven-day rolling infection rate of 1.1% in the county.
Washington County said contact tracing and investigations were ongoing in all five cases, and causes were not yet known. The county said the cases were all believed to have come from elsewhere within the community at large, and are encouraging proper precautions to be taken at all times.
No coronavirus cases from Washington County are currently hospitalized.
