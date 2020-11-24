Washington County COVID update for Nov. 24

Posted:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Health Department said Tuesday that there were no new cases reported. The current case total stands at 401 since testing began. There are currently 32 active cases in the county. According to the New York State COVID Dashboard the 7-day rolling infection rate average is 1.1% for the county

The Department did report one new recovery bringing the total to 360. There are currently no COVID cases being treated in the hospital. The county has reported 13 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.

