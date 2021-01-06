Washington County COVID update for Jan. 6

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 7 recoveries and one death. The county is monitoring 240 active cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.4%.

Of today’s new cases, eight were related to active coronavirus cases, and the other 16 have yet to be identified. Contact tracing and public health investigations are ongoing.

The death was of an elderly resident in their 80s.

Washington County continues to ask residents who recieve positive test results to self-report their illness to any and all close contacts, and to self-quarantine until contacted by the county. Contact tracing efforts are currently taking up to 72 hours, due to a high influx in cases.