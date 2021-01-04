Washington County COVID update for Jan. 4

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Health Services confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 19 recoveries. The county is monitoring 207 confirmed active coronavirus cases.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.0%.

Of Monday’s new cases, 16 were connected to existing coronavirus cases. The other 22 have origins that have not yet been identified, with contact tracing ongoing.

Cambridge Central School announced that they would continue all-remote learning for the rest of the week, following a recent coronavirus case exposure. Superintendent Silvernell wrote in a statement on the district website that a general rise in community cases was the cause.

Washington County said that contact tracing is taking up to 72 hours due to the rise in numbers. Anyone who gets a positive test is asked to notify their own personal close contacts to make sure the information gets where it needs to.