Washington County COVID update for Dec. 3

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, as well as three recoveries. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 1.2%.

Washington County said Thursday’s new coronavirus case did not have a determined cause as of yet, and public health investigations were ongoing.

The county is monitoring 38 active cases, none of which are hospitalized.

