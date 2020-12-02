Washington County COVID update for Dec. 2

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four recoveries, adding up to a total of 40 active cases. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports the rolling 7-day infection rate average as 1.2%.

Five of Tuesday’s new coronavirus cases are related to previously confirmed cases, via family or household proximity. The sources of the other two have yet to be verified, with contact tracing still ongoing.

Washington County has seen a total of 444 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report