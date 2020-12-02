Washington County COVID update for Dec. 2

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with four recoveries, adding up to a total of 40 active cases. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports the rolling 7-day infection rate average as 1.2%.
Five of Tuesday’s new coronavirus cases are related to previously confirmed cases, via family or household proximity. The sources of the other two have yet to be verified, with contact tracing still ongoing.
Washington County has seen a total of 444 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic.
