Washington County COVID update for Dec. 16

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 3.8%.

Six of Wednesday’s new coronavirus cases were linked to ongoing investigations of previously confirmed cases. Nine originated from a workplace, which has not been publically identified.

Washington County said that due to the recent spike in cases, the contact tracing process may take up to 72 hours.

The county is monitoring 123 active cases. Two active cases are hospitalized.