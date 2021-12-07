Washington County COVID update, December 7

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, December 7, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about one death by a Washington County resident.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,322 (- 16)
  • COVID Active Cases: 325 (- 14)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 6,987 (+ 42)*
  • COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.2
  • COVID Recovered: 6,598 (+ 55)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 27 (+ 3)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 64 (+ 1)

We continue to see increases in daily cases and active cases overall, 42 (*with many additional cases pending investigation*) cases were added on Monday, December 6 – there were 55 new recoveries of active cases, with 27 current cases are hospitalized.

Washington County reports an additional COVID-related death of a 77-year-old member. The lost resident had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, five had been fully vaccinated (three received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).

