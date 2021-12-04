Washington County COVID update, December 4

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, December 4, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about two deaths by Washington County residents in recent days.

COVID Stats:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,321 (+ 52)

COVID Active Cases: 304 (+ 27)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 6,782 (+ 101)*

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.5

COVID Recovered: 6,415 (+ 72)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 24 (+ 4)

COVID Related Deaths: 61 (No Change)

We continue to see increases in daily cases and active cases overall, one-hundred one (*with many additional cases pending investigation*) cases were added on Friday, December 3. There were 72 new recoveries of active cases, with 24 current cases are hospitalized.

Washington County reported two additional COVID-related deaths in recent days, an 80-year-old (vaccinated) nursing home resident and a 37-year-old (unvaccinated) community resident. Both residents had recently been hospitalized.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 18 had been fully vaccinated (eight received the Pfizer series, four received the Moderna series and six received the J&J vaccine).