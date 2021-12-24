Washington County COVID update, December 24

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, December 24, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases.

COVID Stats

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,405 (- 27)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 285 (- 16)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 8,134 (+ 54)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.5

COVID-19 + Recovered: 7,781 (+ 70)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 12 (+ 1)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 68 (No Change)

54 cases were added/processed Thursday, December 23 – of those, there were 70 new recoveries of active cases, with 12 current cases hospitalized.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated (four received the Pfizer series and four received the Moderna series).