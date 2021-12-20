Washington County COVID update, December 20

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has released its latest COVID-19 update with data from the weekend, December 18 and December 19. The county is reporting 106 new COVID cases and 102 recoveries since the last report.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring: 1,347 (- 1)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 292 (+ 4)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 7,774 (+ 106)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Average) %: 9.4

COVID-19 + Recovered: 7,415 (+ 102)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 12 (+ 4)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 67 (No Change)

The county urges residents to consider vaccination, wearing a mask in public settings or when spending time with others, staying home and getting tested if they’re not feeling well. Health officials said most of the recent cases are originating from inside workplaces, household and family spread and at events held in close proximity indoors.

Of the new cases, 23 had been fully vaccinated, with 11 who received the Pfizer series, four who received the Moderna series and eight who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The New York State vaccine tracker shows 37,192 people in the county have received the completed vaccine series, 39,838 have received at least one dose (65.1%). Washington County health officials said they have identified 1,089 breakthrough cases, in which people who tested positive had been fully vaccinated. Of the breakthrough cases, nine have died, 29 had been hospitalized and the remainder experienced mild or no symptoms.

Breakthrough cases by vaccine type:

580 received Pfizer

182 received Johnson and Johnson

291 received Moderna

Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Health Foundation will be holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those ages 5 to 18. The clinics will provide youth with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics will be at the Salem Courthouse in the Hudson Headwaters’ Mobile Health Center. Registration is strongly recommended, but walk-ins will also be accepted as capacity allows.

Monday, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, December 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to register for a clinic, you can visit the Hudson Headwaters Health Network website. You can also call the Mobile Health Center at (518) 623-0871.