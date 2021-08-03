Washington County COVID update: Cases continue to rise

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Friday, July 30 a two-story home exploded on First Lake in the town of Webb. The explosion injured two people, demolished the house, and damaged 17 surrounding homes. According to the Old Forge Fire Department, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and clean-up efforts have been underway through the weekend.

Neighbors, local residents, and visitors both young and old have worked through the weekend to clear debris from First Lake. These efforts are being made to prevent debris from traveling further up the Fulton Lake chain. They have been able to keep most of the debris out of the neighboring Second Lake.