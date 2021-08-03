Washington County COVID update: Cases continue to rise

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 3, Washington County gave a COVID update that shows cases continue to rise.
COVID stats since Monday, August 2:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 100 (+ 24)
- COVID + Active Cases: 30 (+ 5)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,871 (+ 5)
- COVID + Recovered: 2,803 (No Change)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 2 (- 1)
- COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since Monday, August 2 report, five new COVID cases were added/processed, there were no new recoveries of active cases and two current cases are hospitalized. Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying two of the five new cases with ties to other cases/investigations and the three remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time.