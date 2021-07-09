Washington County COVID update and vaccine event

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9, Washington County gave a COVID update and announced a vaccine event.

COVID stats:

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 2 (No Change)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 1 (No Change)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,819 (No Change)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,780 (No Change)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

There has been no change in Washington County’s COVID numbers since Thursday, July 8. Go to ABC10’s July 7 article if you would like to read the article from July 8.

The Washington County NY Public Health Department team, with their EMS Vaccination Team, will be holding a joint vaccination event at the Washington County Fair today on Friday, July 9th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.