Washington County COVID update

WASHINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, July 27, Washington County gave a COVID update for their county.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 31 (- 3)
- COVID + Active Cases: 10 (+ 2)
- COVID + Confirmed Cases: 2,839 (+ 2)
- COVID + Recovered: 2,791 (No Change)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since Monday, July 26 report, two new COVID cases were added/processed, there were no new recoveries of active cases and no current hospitalizations. The origin of exposure in the two new cases received since yesterday remains under public health investigation. None of the two cases currently indicate any traceable public exposures to COVID in the community.