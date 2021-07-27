Washington County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - On Tuesday, July 27, Governor Cuomo signed legislation that provides a more flexible approach to election worker training, permitting both online and in-person instruction and examination of election inspectors, poll clerks, and election coordinators.

"Zoom and virtual meetings are not going away in a post-pandemic world and its important that our laws continue to be modernized to fit current and future needs of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "Elections are a key component to our democracy and expanding laws to allow for online training will help ensure election workers receive the training they need without antiquated barriers getting in the way."