Washington County COVID update

Washington County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, July 26, Washington County gave a COVID update for their county.
COVID stats:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 34 (- 11)
- COVID-19 + Active Cases: 8 (- 2)
- COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,837 (+ 3)
- COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,791 (+ 5)
- COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 0 (No Change)
- COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since Friday’s report, three new COVID cases were added/processed, there were also five new recoveries of active cases and no current hospitalizations. The origin of exposure in the three new cases received over the weekend remain under public health investigation. None of the three cases currently indicate any traceable public exposures to COVID in the community.